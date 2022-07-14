informa
/
Announcements
Event
Building & Maintaining an Effective Remote Access Strategy | August 2 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Building & Maintaining Security at the Network Edge | July 28 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
How Ransomware Works - And What You Can Do to Stop It | July 14 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
2 min read
article

New Phishing Kit Hijacks WordPress Sites for PayPal Scam

Attackers use scam security checks to steal victims' government documents, photos, banking information, and email passwords, researchers warn.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
July 14, 2022
credit card caught by a lure to illustrate phishing
Source: nevodka via Alamy Stock Photo

Researchers have discovered a new phishing kit that injects malware into legitimate WordPress sites and uses a fake PayPal-branded social engineering scam to trick targets into handing over their most sensitive data, including government documents, photos, and even banking information — under the guise of security controls. 

Akamai researchers said the attackers use a file management WordPress plug-in to deploy the phishing kit, which includes several checks on the connected IP addresses to evade detection of their known malicious domains. It also allows the threat actors to rewrite URLs without the .php at the end, making them look more like genuine addresses. 

Once up and running, the scam PayPal site asks victims to jump through a series of apparent security measures — even a CAPTCHA challenge — when the threat actors are simply grabbing the information for data and identity theft. 

"By using captcha immediately, telling the victim that there has been unusual account activity, and reinforcing 'trust' by utilizing 'new security measures' like proof of government identification, they are making the victim feel as if they are in a legitimate scenario," the Akamai team explains in their new report on the PayPal phishing kit. "The same methods that can ensure an identity is secure can ultimately lead to total identity theft — not just credit card numbers, but cryptocurrency accounts and anything else the threat actor wants to obtain." 

Vulnerabilities/Threats
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Fake Google Software Updates Spread New Ransomware
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
New Phishing Attacks Shame, Scare Victims into Surrendering Twitter, Discord Credentials
Nathan Eddy, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
ICYMI: Critical Cisco RCE Bug, Microsoft Breaks Down Hive, SHI Cyberattack
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
How to Keep EVs From Taking Down the Electrical Grid
Michael Sanchez, CEO, Itegriti
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports