informa
/
Announcements
Event
Beyond Passwords: New Thinking and Strategies for Authentication | January 27 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Securing Your APIs: What You Need to Know | January 25 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Beyond Spam and Phishing: Emerging Email-based Threats | January 18 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
Quick Hits

New Mexico's Bernalillo County Investigates Ransomware Attack

A suspected ransomware attack has led Bernalillo County officials to take systems offline and sever network connections.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
January 06, 2022

New Mexico's Bernalillo County closed most county buildings on Jan. 5 after a suspected ransomware attack targeted its systems.

Bernalillo County is the most populous in New Mexico and includes the cities of Albuquerque, Los Ranchos, and Tijeras. Officials report the disruption likely occurred between midnight and 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 5. They have taken affected systems offline and severed network connections, as well as notified county system vendors, which are working to solve the issue and restore system functionality.

While county buildings and offices are closed to the public, employees are working remotely to assist the public, officials wrote in a release. Emergency and public safety services are fully operational, Behavioral Health is operational, and community centers will remain open as scheduled. Its Treasurer's Office is accepting tax payments through its online portal, through county drop boxes, and at any branch of the Rio Grande Credit Union, officials wrote.

Read more details here.

Vulnerabilities/ThreatsThreat Intelligence
Recommended Reading:
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Log4j Highlights Need for Better Handle on Software Dependencies
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer
Creating the Next Generation of Secure Developers
Chris Wysopal, Chief Technology Officer, Veracode
7 Steps for Navigating a Zero-Trust Journey
Steve Zurier, Contributing Writer
Why CIOs Should Report to CISOs
J.J. Guy, CEO and Co-Founder, Sevco Security
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports