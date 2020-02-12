Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

12/16/2020
Dark Reading Staff
New IRS Form Fraud Campaign Targets G Suite Users

At least 50,000 executives have been affected so far.

A new scam using an IRS form as its mechanism has been found targeting users of Google's G Suite, with as many as 50,000 executives and "important" employees affected so far.

The campaign, discovered and reported by researchers at Abnormal Security, claims to contain an IRS W-8BEN form in PDF format. The attached form asks for far more personal information than required on the actual W-8BEN, which is the form needed to maintain a nonresident tax-exemption status.

While there is no malware payload attached to the email, providing all the requested information would give the attacker's a treasure trove of personal info that could be used for identity theft and other fraud.

For more, read here.

