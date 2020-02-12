New IRS Form Fraud Campaign Targets G Suite Users

At least 50,000 executives have been affected so far.

A new scam using an IRS form as its mechanism has been found targeting users of Google's G Suite, with as many as 50,000 executives and "important" employees affected so far.

The campaign, discovered and reported by researchers at Abnormal Security, claims to contain an IRS W-8BEN form in PDF format. The attached form asks for far more personal information than required on the actual W-8BEN, which is the form needed to maintain a nonresident tax-exemption status.

While there is no malware payload attached to the email, providing all the requested information would give the attacker's a treasure trove of personal info that could be used for identity theft and other fraud.

For more, read here.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio

Recommended Reading: