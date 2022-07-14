informa
/
Announcements
Event
Building & Maintaining an Effective Remote Access Strategy | August 2 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Building & Maintaining Security at the Network Edge | July 28 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
How Ransomware Works - And What You Can Do to Stop It | July 14 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
1 min read
article

Data of Nearly 2M Patients Exposed in Ransomware Attack on Healthcare Debt Collection Firm

Professional Finance Company (PFC) was hit in February 2022 by a ransomware attack.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
July 14, 2022
Photo of emergency entrance of a hospital
Source: Sean Pavone via Alamy

Debt-collection company Professional Finance Company (PFC) this month disclosed that data on healthcare patients from hundreds of its medical organization clients had been breached in a ransomware attack on the firm in February. PFC provides collection services for some 650 hospitals and healthcare facilities in the US.

"PFC found no evidence that personal information has been specifically misused," the company said its data breach disclosure notice, but added that "it is possible" some patient data was "accessed by an unauthorized third party."

Among that data: patient names, addresses, account balances, and in some instances, birth dates, Social Security numbers, health insurance information, and treatment data, PFC said. According to a report on Tech Crunch, PFC told the US Department of Health and Human Services that the attack affected 1.91 million patients.

Vulnerabilities/ThreatsRisk
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Fake Google Software Updates Spread New Ransomware
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
New Phishing Attacks Shame, Scare Victims into Surrendering Twitter, Discord Credentials
Nathan Eddy, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
ICYMI: Critical Cisco RCE Bug, Microsoft Breaks Down Hive, SHI Cyberattack
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
How to Keep EVs From Taking Down the Electrical Grid
Michael Sanchez, CEO, Itegriti
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports