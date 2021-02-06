Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

6/14/2021
09:05 AM
John Klossner
John Klossner
Commentary
Name That Toon: Sight Unseen

Feeling creative? Submit your caption in the comments, and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.

Come up with a clever caption for the following cartoon, submit it in the Comments section (below), and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card and a runner-up with a $10 gift card. 

The contest ends July 1, 2021.

If you don't want to enter a caption, help us pick a winner by voting on the submissions. Click thumbs-up for those you find funny; thumbs-down, not so. 

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal. Web site: ... View Full Bio
 

What the FedEx Logo Taught Me About Cybersecurity
Matt Shea, Head of Federal @ MixMode,  6/4/2021
News
Edge-DRsplash-10-edge-articles
A View From Inside a Deception
Sara Peters, Senior Editor at Dark Reading,  6/2/2021
Current Issue
The State of Cybersecurity Incident Response
In this report learn how enterprises are building their incident response teams and processes, how they research potential compromises, how they respond to new breaches, and what tools and processes they use to remediate problems and improve their cyber defenses for the future.
CVE-2021-21439
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-14
DoS attack can be performed when an email contains specially designed URL in the body. It can lead to the high CPU usage and cause low quality of service, or in extreme case bring the system to a halt. This issue affects: OTRS AG ((OTRS)) Community Edition 6.0.x version 6.0.1 and later versions. OTR...
CVE-2021-23394
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-13
The package studio-42/elfinder before 2.1.58 are vulnerable to Remote Code Execution (RCE) via execution of PHP code in a .phar file. NOTE: This only applies if the server parses .phar files as PHP.
CVE-2021-34682
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-12
Receita Federal IRPF 2021 1.7 allows a man-in-the-middle attack against the update feature.
CVE-2021-31811
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-12
In Apache PDFBox, a carefully crafted PDF file can trigger an OutOfMemory-Exception while loading the file. This issue affects Apache PDFBox version 2.0.23 and prior 2.0.x versions.
CVE-2021-31812
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-12
In Apache PDFBox, a carefully crafted PDF file can trigger an infinite loop while loading the file. This issue affects Apache PDFBox version 2.0.23 and prior 2.0.x versions.