Name That Toon: Sight Unseen

Enterprise Vulnerabilities

From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database

PUBLISHED:

2021-06-14

DoS attack can be performed when an email contains specially designed URL in the body. It can lead to the high CPU usage and cause low quality of service, or in extreme case bring the system to a halt. This issue affects: OTRS AG ((OTRS)) Community Edition 6.0.x version 6.0.1 and later versions. OTR...



PUBLISHED:

2021-06-13

The package studio-42/elfinder before 2.1.58 are vulnerable to Remote Code Execution (RCE) via execution of PHP code in a .phar file. NOTE: This only applies if the server parses .phar files as PHP.



PUBLISHED:

2021-06-12

Receita Federal IRPF 2021 1.7 allows a man-in-the-middle attack against the update feature.



PUBLISHED:

2021-06-12

In Apache PDFBox, a carefully crafted PDF file can trigger an OutOfMemory-Exception while loading the file. This issue affects Apache PDFBox version 2.0.23 and prior 2.0.x versions.



PUBLISHED:

2021-06-12