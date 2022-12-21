informa
Attacks/Breaches
1 MIN READ
Commentary

Name That Toon: Kiss and Tell

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
December 21, 2022
Come up with caption for man at holiday party standing under a security lock waiting for a kiss, with two colleagues nearby
Source: John Klossner

What secrets might be released with a quick peck under the combination lock? For that we need a cybersecurity-related caption. Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Jan. 11, 2023, deadline.

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading December Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

We had many excellent caption contenders for last month's "Fall Cleanup" contest. (Thanks to all who participated.) But since we had to pick a favorite (below), congratulations go to Dark Reading reader "Rita." A $25 gift card is on the way.

DRToon_winner_Nov2022.jpg



