Name That Toon: Greetings, Earthlings

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2021-22540PUBLISHED: 2021-04-22
Bad validation logic in the Dart SDK versions prior to 2.12.3 allow an attacker to use an XSS attack via DOM clobbering. The validation logic in dart:html for creating DOM nodes from text did not sanitize properly when it came across template tags.
CVE-2021-27736PUBLISHED: 2021-04-22
FusionAuth fusionauth-samlv2 before 0.5.4 allows XXE attacks via a forged AuthnRequest or LogoutRequest because parseFromBytes uses javax.xml.parsers.DocumentBuilderFactory unsafely.
CVE-2021-3287PUBLISHED: 2021-04-22
Zoho ManageEngine OpManager before 12.5.329 allows unauthenticated Remote Code Execution due to a general bypass in the deserialization class.
CVE-2021-31547PUBLISHED: 2021-04-22
An issue was discovered in the AbuseFilter extension for MediaWiki through 1.35.2. Its AbuseFilterCheckMatch API reveals suppressed edits and usernames to unprivileged users through the iteration of crafted AbuseFilter rules.
CVE-2021-31548PUBLISHED: 2021-04-22
An issue was discovered in the AbuseFilter extension for MediaWiki through 1.35.2. A MediaWiki user who is partially blocked or was unsuccessfully blocked could bypass AbuseFilter and have their edits completed.