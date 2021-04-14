Name That Toon: Greetings, Earthlings

Enterprise Vulnerabilities

From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database

PUBLISHED:

2021-04-22

Bad validation logic in the Dart SDK versions prior to 2.12.3 allow an attacker to use an XSS attack via DOM clobbering. The validation logic in dart:html for creating DOM nodes from text did not sanitize properly when it came across template tags.



PUBLISHED:

2021-04-22

FusionAuth fusionauth-samlv2 before 0.5.4 allows XXE attacks via a forged AuthnRequest or LogoutRequest because parseFromBytes uses javax.xml.parsers.DocumentBuilderFactory unsafely.



PUBLISHED:

2021-04-22

Zoho ManageEngine OpManager before 12.5.329 allows unauthenticated Remote Code Execution due to a general bypass in the deserialization class.



PUBLISHED:

2021-04-22

An issue was discovered in the AbuseFilter extension for MediaWiki through 1.35.2. Its AbuseFilterCheckMatch API reveals suppressed edits and usernames to unprivileged users through the iteration of crafted AbuseFilter rules.



PUBLISHED:

2021-04-22