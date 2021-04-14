Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

John Klossner
John Klossner
Name That Toon: Greeting, Earthlings

Caption time! Come up with something out of this world for Dark Reading's latest contest, and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.

Submit your ideas in the Comments section, below. The contest ends May 6.

If you don't want to enter a caption, help us pick a winner by voting on the submissions. Click thumbs-up for those you find funny; thumbs-down, not so. 

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal.
 

