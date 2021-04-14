Name That Toon: Greeting, Earthlings

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2021-3287PUBLISHED: 2021-04-22
Zoho ManageEngine OpManager before 12.5.329 allows unauthenticated Remote Code Execution due to a general bypass in the deserialization class.
CVE-2021-31547PUBLISHED: 2021-04-22
An issue was discovered in the AbuseFilter extension for MediaWiki through 1.35.2. Its AbuseFilterCheckMatch API reveals suppressed edits and usernames to unprivileged users through the iteration of crafted AbuseFilter rules.
CVE-2021-31548PUBLISHED: 2021-04-22
An issue was discovered in the AbuseFilter extension for MediaWiki through 1.35.2. A MediaWiki user who is partially blocked or was unsuccessfully blocked could bypass AbuseFilter and have their edits completed.
CVE-2021-31549PUBLISHED: 2021-04-22
An issue was discovered in the AbuseFilter extension for MediaWiki through 1.35.2. The Special:AbuseFilter/examine form allowed for the disclosure of suppressed MediaWiki usernames to unprivileged users.
CVE-2021-31550PUBLISHED: 2021-04-22
An issue was discovered in the CommentBox extension for MediaWiki through 1.35.2. Via crafted configuration variables, a malicious actor could introduce XSS payloads into various layers.