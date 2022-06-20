Name That Toon: Cuter Than a June Bug

Summer is here, the beaches are full, and even our multilegged friends are ready for some R&R. Or ... maybe, just maybe, they're hoping to catch us with our guards down. What do you think? Send us your caption ideas for the cartoon, above, and you could win a $25 Amazon gift card. Here are four convenient ways to submit your idea:



Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading April Toon."

Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

The contest ends Wednesday, July 13, 2022. We look forward to your submissions.

Last Month's Winner

Congratulations (and a $25 Amazon gift card) go to David Eisenhower, deputy IT officer for Joint Computer Technologies and Training Management (JCTM LLC). His clever caption charged ahead of our submissions to win first place.