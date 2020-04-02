Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Attacks/Breaches

2/4/2020
05:00 PM
Dark Reading Staff
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

Microsoft DART Finds Web Shell Threat on the Rise

Various APT groups are successfully using Web shell attacks on a more frequent basis.

An investigation into the breach of a customer's Web server by Microsoft's Detection and Response Team (DART) found a Web shell attack that had succeeded in moving through most of the ATT&CK matrix before being remediated.

The Web shell was part of an attack that placed files in numerous directories on the Web server, gaining persistence and beginning to spread laterally in the infrastructure before it was discovered, DART notes. DART also says it is seeing Web shells used more frequently by APT groups, including Zinc, Krypton, and Gallium. And the threat is growing: "Every month, Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) detects an average of 77,000 web shell and related artifacts on an average of 46,000 distinct machines," DART says.

Read more here.

Check out The Edge, Dark Reading's new section for features, threat data, and in-depth perspectives. Today's top story: "C-Level & Studying for the CISSP."

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
Why Companies Should Care about Data Privacy Day
Brad Shimmin, Distinguished Analyst,  1/29/2020
Emerging Long-Range WAN Networks Vulnerable to Hacking, Compromise
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer,  1/28/2020
Number of Botnet Command & Control Servers Soared in 2019
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer,  1/29/2020
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon Contest
Write a Caption, Win a Starbucks Card! Click Here
Latest Comment: This comment is waiting for review by our moderators.
Current Issue
IT 2020: A Look Ahead
Are you ready for the critical changes that will occur in 2020? We've compiled editor insights from the best of our network (Dark Reading, Data Center Knowledge, InformationWeek, ITPro Today and Network Computing) to deliver to you a look at the trends, technologies, and threats that are emerging in the coming year. Download it today!
Flash Poll
How Enterprises Are Developing and Maintaining Secure Applications
How Enterprises Are Developing and Maintaining Secure Applications
The concept of application security is well known, but application security testing and remediation processes remain unbalanced. Most organizations are confident in their approach to AppSec, although others seem to have no approach at all. Read this report to find out more.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-8120
PUBLISHED: 2020-02-04
A reflected Cross-Site Scripting vulnerability in Nextcloud Server 16.0.1 was discovered in the svg generation.
CVE-2020-8121
PUBLISHED: 2020-02-04
A bug in Nextcloud Server 14.0.4 could expose more data in reshared link shares than intended by the sharer.
CVE-2020-8122
PUBLISHED: 2020-02-04
A missing check in Nextcloud Server 14.0.3 could give recipient the possibility to extend the expiration date of a share they received.
CVE-2020-8123
PUBLISHED: 2020-02-04
A denial of service exists in strapi v3.0.0-beta.18.3 and earlier that can be abused in the admin console using admin rights can lead to arbitrary restart of the application.
CVE-2020-8124
PUBLISHED: 2020-02-04
Insufficient validation and sanitization of user input exists in url-parse npm package version 1.4.4 and earlier may allow attacker to bypass security checks.