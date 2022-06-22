informa
/
Announcements
Event
HOW DATA BREACHES HAPPEN & WHAT TO DO WHEN THEY HAPPEN TO YOU | June 23 Virtual Event | <Get Your Pass>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
1 min read
article

Fresh Magecart Skimmer Attack Infrastructure Flagged by Analysts

Don't sleep on Magecart attacks, which security teams could miss by relying solely on automated crawlers and sandboxes, experts warn.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 22, 2022
Hands typing on laptop shopping with online cart
Source: Skorzewiak via Alamy Stock Photo

Although observed Magecart skimmer attacks have been less frequently reported in recent months, analysts have discovered fresh infrastructure they were able to trace to malicious domains behind an ongoing campaign.

The Malwarebytes Labs team connected the skimmers to activity dating back to May 2020. 

The attackers hid the skimmer behind three JavaScript library themes, the report said: 

  • hal-data[.]org/gre/code.js (Angular JS)
  • hal-data[.]org/data/ (Logger)
  • js.g-livestatic[.]com/theme/main.js (Modernizr)

The team added that a recent drop in Magecart activity could be because many threat actors may be pivoting from stealing credit-card numbers to more profitable targets.

"Crypto wallets and similar digital assets are extremely valuable and there is no doubt that clever schemes to rob those are in place beyond phishing for them," the team wrote.

But worryingly, the disappearance of Magecart from the radar could also be because the attacks have moved server-side and become harder to detect with simple scanners, the analysts said. 

"Perhaps we have been too focused on the Magento CMS, or our crawlers and sandboxes are being detected because of various checks including at the network level," the team said about waning detections of Magecart skimmer attacks.

Threat Intelligence
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
CISA Recommends Organizations Update to the Latest Version of Google Chrome
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Beware the 'Secret Agent' Cloud Middleware
Kelly Jackson Higgins 2, Editor-in-Chief, Dark Reading
Symbiote Malware Poses Stealthy, Linux-Based Threat to Financial Industry
Nathan Eddy, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Artificial Intelligence and Security: What You Should Know
Joshua Bevitz, Partner, Newmeyer Dillion
Gabriella Stevens, Associate, Newmeyer Dillion
Prashant Sharma, Co-Founder & CTO, Secuvy Inc.
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports