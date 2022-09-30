informa
/
Announcements
Event
Using Zero Trust to Protect Remote and Home Workers | Oct 6 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Managing Security In a Hybrid Cloud Environment | Sept 27 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Understanding Cyber Attackers - A Dark Reading November 17 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
2 MIN READ
News

LA School District Ransomware Attackers Now Threaten to Leak Stolen Data

Weeks after it breached the Los Angeles Unified School District, the Vice Society ransomware group is threatening to leak the stolen data, unless they get paid.
Becky Bracken
Editor, Dark Reading
September 30, 2022
classroom with several monitors meant to depict school data
Source: Sean Pavone via Alamy Stock Photo

The clock is ticking for the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) — the second largest in the country. Following a ransomware attack at the beginning of the month, it has now has been given an ultimatum: meet Vice Society's ransom payment demands or have their data released to the public for anyone, including phishers and other cybercriminals, to access.

Brett Callow, a threat analyst for Emsisoft, shared a screen capture of the Vice Society leak site that shows the ransomware group is threatening to publish the goods in just a few days.

"The papers will be published by London time on October 4, 2022 at 12:00 a.m." the notice read.

The district has not provided an update on the types of information the cyberattackers are threatening to release, one district parent told Dark Reading.

"I do wish they'd sent out a notice about what personal information of our kids and ourselves could be included in this planned release," she says. "And whether we could do anything about reducing harm."

LAUSD Refuses to Pay Ransom

The school district acknowledged the attack in a Sept. 5 statement and said it was working with law enforcement to investigate the breach. Los Angeles Unified School District superintendent Alberto Carvalho confirmed a ransomware demand was made after the cyberattack was announced, and that the district was not paying up.

"We can confirm that there was a demand made," Carvalho said during a Sept. 20 interview with the Los Angeles Times. "There has been no response to the demand."

At press time, all of the systems used by parents and students are fully functioning, the district parent confirms.

"I'm generally supportive of how the district has handled the breach — they brought in the Feds immediately and stood firm on not paying the ransom," she says. "I could quibble here and there about communication and the actual implementation of the password reset, but all things considered, they've done OK."

The LAUSD hit was part of a series of ransomware attacks against schools by Vice Society, which hoped to capitalize on the busy back-to-school season.

The wave of early September attacks also prompted the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) to issue a warning about Vice Society's campaign against educational institutions.

Threat IntelligenceOperationsPrivacy
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Should Hacking Have a Code of Conduct?
Haris Pylarinos, Founder and CEO, Hack The Box
Microsoft Looks to Enable Practical Zero-Trust Security With Windows 11
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Despite Recession Jitters, M&A Dominates a Robust Cybersecurity Market
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Most Attackers Need Less Than 10 Hours to Find Weaknesses
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports