Kronos Suffers Ransomware Attack, Expects Full Restoration to Take 'Weeks'

Customers advised to adopt alternative internal processes to support the affected human resources services.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
December 13, 2021

Kronos Private Cloud was hit by a ransomware attack over the weekend that resulted in an outage of the HR services firm's UKG Workforce Central, UKG TeleStaff, Healthcare Extensions, and Banking Scheduling Solutions services. 

Kronos executive vice president Bob Hughes said in a post that it may take "up to several weeks" for the systems supporting those services to come back online, so customers should "evaluate and implement alternative business continuity protocols related to the affected UKG solutions."

Kronos' UKG Pro, UKG Ready, UKG Dimensions, and other UKG products outside its Private Cloud offerings were not hit in the attack.

"We are working with leading cyber security experts to assess and resolve the situation, and have notified the authorities. The investigation remains ongoing, as we work to determine the nature and scope of the incident," Hughes said in a statement.

