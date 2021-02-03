KnowBe4 Buys Competitor MediaPRO

Known for its phishing simulation platform, KnowBe4 says deal will help it expand in privacy and compliance training market.

KnowBe4 has acquired MediaPRO — both are security training providers. KnowBe4 says the deal will help it expand in the privacy and compliance training market.

MediaPRO, based in Bothell, Wash., has about 80 employees, who will be integrated into the KnowBe4 business structure.

KnowBe4 officials say the acquisition means MediaPro's customers will now be able access KnowBe4's awareness training and simulated phishing tools.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Full details can be found here.

