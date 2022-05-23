Kingston Digital Releases Touch-Screen Hardware-Encrypted External SSD for Data Protection

Fountain Valley, CA – May 23, 2022 – Kingston Digital, Inc., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced the release of the newest addition to its encrypted lineup, IronKey Vault Privacy 80 External SSD (VP80ES). This marks Kingston’s first innovative OS-independent external SSD with touch-screen and hardware-encryption for data protection.

Using IronKey VP80ES is as innate as unlocking a smartphone and simple drag & drop file transfers. Featuring an intuitive color touch-screen and FIPS 197 certified with XTS-AES 256-bit encryption, VP80ES is designed to protect data while also being user-friendly. The drive is ideal to safeguard against Brute Force attacks and BadUSB with digitally-signed firmware for users from small-to-medium businesses (SMB) to content creators. Its military-grade security measures make it greatly superior over using the internet and Cloud services for securing important company information, documents, or high-res images and videos.

Along with its ease of use and hardware encryption, VP80ES offers additional features for data protection, like Multi-Password (Admin/User) Option with PIN/Passphrase modes and Configurable Password Rules. With Admin option, choose between numeric PIN or Passphrase modes, set Configurable Password Rules, or enable extended security options like maximum number of shared password attempts, minimum password length of 6-64 characters, alphanumeric password rules, auto-timeout to lock drive, randomize touch-screen layout and Secure-Erase to ensure maximum protection of your important files. The Admin password can be used to restore data and access should the User password be forgotten. For additional peace of mind, VP80ES’ Brute Force attack protection crypto-erases the drive if the Admin and User passwords are entered incorrectly 15 times1 in a row by default.

Don’t fear forgetting your password, though: with the use of the ‘space’ character it can be easier to remember a passphrase as a list of words, a memorable quote, or lyrics from a favorite song. Otherwise, the PIN pad can be used to unlock VP80ES, just as you would on a mobile device. To reduce failed login attempts and frustration, tap the “eye” button to view the password as entered. VP80ES is bundled with a neoprene travel case and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 adapter cables to easily connect to USB Type-C®2 or Type-A supporting computers and other devices, making it the perfect companion that enables portable productivity and convenience when you need secured data and content on-the-go.

“As more and more people continue to work from home and outside of company firewalls, we want to provide higher capacity options of user-friendly military-grade security for small and medium businesses to complement our existing encrypted USB drives,” said Richard Kanadjian, encrypted business manager, Kingston. “IronKey Vault Privacy 80ES does just that. Between the color touch-screen, the myriad security features, and its small form factor, users can truly control their data in their own hands.”

Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 80 External SSD is available in 480GB, 960GB, and 1920GB capacities and is backed by a limited three-year warranty, free technical support and legendary Kingston reliability.

For more information visit kingston.com.

IronKey Vault Privacy 80 External SSD Part Number Capacity IKVP80ES/480G 480GB IronKey VP80ES IKVP80ES/960G 960GB IronKey VP80ES IKVP80ES/1920G 1920GB IronKey VP80ES

Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 80 External SSD Features and Specifications :

Safeguard Important Data with FIPS 197 Certified XTS-AES 256-bit Encryption: Built-in protections against BadUSB, Brute Force attacks and Common Criteria EAL5+ certified secure microprocessor. 3

Built-in protections against BadUSB, Brute Force attacks and Common Criteria EAL5+ certified secure microprocessor. Unique Intuitive Touch-screen: Protecting your data is easy with the intuitive, user-friendly color touch-screen.

Protecting your data is easy with the intuitive, user-friendly color touch-screen. Enable Multi-Password (Admin/User) Option with PIN/Passphrase modes: Multi-Password Option for Data Recovery with Admin access.

Multi-Password Option for Data Recovery with Admin access. Configurable Password Rules: Manage the number of password attempts, minimum password length of 6-64 characters, and numeric or alphabet password rules.

Manage the number of password attempts, minimum password length of 6-64 characters, and numeric or alphabet password rules. Extended Security Options: Adjustable auto-timeout to lock drive, randomize touch-screen layout and Secure-Erase the drive to wipe out all passwords and encryption key.

Adjustable auto-timeout to lock drive, randomize touch-screen layout and Secure-Erase the drive to wipe out all passwords and encryption key. Dual Read-Only (Write-Protect) Mode Settings: Defend against cybersecurity threats from compromised systems using two levels of Read-only protection

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1

USB 3.2 Gen 1 Connector: Type-C

Type-C Package Includes: Neoprene travel case, USB 3.2 Gen 1 C-to-C cable,

USB 3.2 Gen 1 C-to-A cable

Capacities 4 : 480GB, 960GB, 1920GB

480GB, 960GB, 1920GB Speed: Up to 250MB/s read, 250MB/s write

Up to 250MB/s read, 250MB/s write Dimensions: 122.5 mm x 84.2 mm x 18.5 mm

122.5 mm x 84.2 mm x 18.5 mm Operating Temperature: 0°C to 45°C

0°C to 45°C Storage Temperature: -20°C to 60°C

-20°C to 60°C Compatibility: USB 3.0/USB 3.1/USB 3.2 Gen 1

USB 3.0/USB 3.1/USB 3.2 Gen 1 Warrant/Support 5 : Limited 3-year warranty

Limited 3-year warranty Compatible with: OS-independent:

Microsoft Windows®, macOS®, Linux®, Chrome OS™ or any system that supports a USB mass storage device.

1 Brute Force attack protection crypto-erase adjustable from 10-30 password attempts

2 USB Type-C® and USB-C® are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.

3 Hardware Certified with built-in protection mechanisms designed to defend against external tampering and physical attacks.

4 Some of the listed capacity on a flash storage device is used for formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is less than what is listed on the products. For more information, go to Kingston's Flash Memory Guide.

5 Limited 3-year warranty. See kingston.com/wa for details.

Kingston can be found on:

YouTube Instagram

Facebook LinkedIn

Twitter Kingston Is With You

About Kingston Technology Company, Inc.

From big data, to laptops and PCs, to IoT-based devices like smart and wearable technology, to design-in and contract manufacturing, Kingston helps deliver the solutions used to live, work and play. The world’s largest PC makers and cloud-hosting companies depend on Kingston for their manufacturing needs, and our passion fuels the technology the world uses every day. We strive beyond our products to see the bigger picture, to meet the needs of our customers and offer solutions that make a difference. To learn more about how Kingston Is With You, visit Kingston.com.