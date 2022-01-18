Kaspersky Announces Takedown Service

Woburn, MA — January 18, 2022 —Kaspersky’s new Takedown Service provides end-to-end management of the entire process of taking down malicious and phishing domains. Together with Kaspersky Digital Footprint, which helps analysts explore the adversary’s view of their company resources, it allows companies to effectively respond to malicious sources or phishing threats targeted at your organization and your customers.

Each week, Google detects about46,000 new malicious websites , and Kaspersky blocks more than 15,000 phishing and scam URLsa day. If a company cannot eliminate adversarial content, its clients may fall victim to spoofing websites and provide attackers with access to their personal and financial information. Businesses may also face serious data leaks caused by botnets controlled by attackers' command and control (C&C) servers. All of this can lead to brand damage, as well as a loss of revenue and customer trust.

However, managing the takedown of malicious and phishing domains is a complex process that requires special expertise, resources and time. Due to Kaspersky’s extensive experience in threat research and long-term cooperation with international organizations and law enforcement agencies, including INTERPOL and Europol, as well as Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs), Kaspersky Takedown Service will ensure effective protection of businesses’ online services and reputation.

Due to its global coverage, no matter where the malicious phishing domain is located, the service can quickly dispose of it. To do this, Kaspersky prepare all the necessary evidence including a copy of the website, screenshots and traffic dump and both manually and via automated tools. They then send the request for the takedown to the relevant local or regional authority that has the legal rights to shut down the resource. A customer will be notified about every step of the process until the requested domain is successfully removed.

The service can be purchased independently or within a Digital Footprint Intelligence (DFI) subscription. In the first case, customers can submit requests for takedown of certain undesirable domains they discovered via Kaspersky Company Account. In the second, the DFI service will take over identifying of malicious or phishing resources attacking the customer. Customers will receive a notification that harmful content was identified and after this may initiate the takedown process. Standard package includes ten takedowns per month and can be customized depending on customer’s needs.

“Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence, empowered with Takedown Service, is an important supplement to our Threat Intelligence portfolio,”comments Vladimir Kuskov, head of threat exploration at Kaspersky. “Just like the other Kaspersky TI products, this service combines our experience to fulfill actual customers’ needs and reduce the burden on their cybersecurity departments, allowing in-house specialists to focus on higher priority goals.”

For more information about Kaspersky Takedown Service, please click this link.