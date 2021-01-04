Kansas Man Indicted for Hacking, Tampering With Water Utility System

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2021-28163PUBLISHED: 2021-04-01
In Eclipse Jetty 9.4.32 to 9.4.38, 10.0.0.beta2 to 10.0.1, and 11.0.0.beta2 to 11.0.1, if a user uses a webapps directory that is a symlink, the contents of the webapps directory is deployed as a static webapp, inadvertently serving the webapps themselves and anything else that might be in that dire...
CVE-2021-28164PUBLISHED: 2021-04-01
In Eclipse Jetty 9.4.37.v20210219 to 9.4.38.v20210224, the default compliance mode allows requests with URIs that contain %2e or %2e%2e segments to access protected resources within the WEB-INF directory. For example a request to /context/%2e/WEB-INF/web.xml can retrieve the web.xml file. This can r...
CVE-2021-28165PUBLISHED: 2021-04-01
In Eclipse Jetty 7.2.2 to 9.4.38, 10.0.0.alpha0 to 10.0.1, and 11.0.0.alpha0 to 11.0.1, CPU usage can reach 100% upon receiving a large invalid TLS frame.
CVE-2021-22177PUBLISHED: 2021-04-01
Potential DoS was identified in gitlab-shell in GitLab CE/EE version 12.6.0 or above, which allows an attacker to spike the server resource utilization via gitlab-shell command.
CVE-2021-20234PUBLISHED: 2021-04-01
An uncontrolled resource consumption (memory leak) flaw was found in the ZeroMQ client in versions before 4.3.3 in src/pipe.cpp. This issue causes a client that connects to multiple malicious or compromised servers to crash. The highest threat from this vulnerability is to system availability.