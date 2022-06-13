informa
Kaiser Permanente Breach Exposes Data on 70K Patients

Employee email compromise potentially exposed patients' medical information, including lab test results and dates of services.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 13, 2022
Stethescope on laptop keyboard to illustrate healthcare data
Source: nipiphon na chaingmai via Alamy

Kaiser Permanente recently revealed that an employee email compromise on April 5 left personal medical information on nearly 70,000 of its patients at risk of compromise.

Although Kaiser said the attacker had access for only a couple of hours and there is no evidence that sensitive data was breached, patient information including first and last name, medical record number, dates of service, and lab test results were involved, the company said in a notice about the incident

The US Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights is investigating the compromise, which took place at the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington and potentially impacted a total of 69,589 patients, its website said. 

