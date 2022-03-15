Incognia Introduces New Location Identity Fraud Detection Tools

Palo Alto, CA -- March 15, 2022 --Mobile authentication pioneer Incognia, today announced the launch of new location identity fraud detection modules to support mobile app security for customers across finserv, crypto, social networks, online gaming and more. Incognia’s solution modules include Location Spoofing Detection, Global Mobile Address Validation, and Trusted Device Intelligence – all of which can be used for preventing mobile app fraud during onboarding, logins and transactions.

With Finance app downloads totaling 5.9B in 2021, increasing 28% YOY, and Gaming apps seeing more than $16B in consumer spend in 2021[1], it is not only new users that are flocking to fintech and gaming apps but also fraudsters. Incognia’s new solution modules offer enhanced fraud prevention capabilities for mobile apps by leveraging location and device intelligence signals directly from the user’s device. Fraudsters are adopting new fraud techniques targeted at mobile including use of location spoofing to hide and obscure the true location of the user. A key benefit of Incognia fraud detection modules is that they add no friction to the user experience and work silently in the background, providing highly accurate risk assessments to prevent fraud.

Incognia module offerings include:

Location spoofing detection is especially important for trust and safety in mobile apps for social, dating, transportation, food delivery, gambling and gaming. Incognia is highly effective in detecting GPS location spoofing during onboarding, new account creation, login and transactions & payments. The Incognia SDK collects anonymous location data from mobile devices through its proprietary location technology using GPS, Wifi, cellular and Bluetooth sensors data. Whenever a user tries to login or perform a sensitive transaction in the app from a new or existing device, Incognia provides a risk score and associated evidence based on the correlation of current and historical user location behavior and device intelligence data. Global Mobile Address Validation: Mobile apps with global coverage need solutions for international address validation. Incognia Global Mobile Address Validation works anywhere in the world, offering real-time address validation in areas where address databases are incomplete or unavailable. The Incognia solution for Global Mobile Address Validation uses Location Behavior and Device Intelligence to validate the home address of a new user during identity verification at onboarding. Using Incognia, mobile apps can validate in real-time the provided home address with the current user location to prevent fraud and support KYC/AML compliance. More than 80% of new accounts are created from a user’s home address.

Mobile apps with global coverage need solutions for international address validation. Incognia Global Mobile Address Validation works anywhere in the world, offering real-time address validation in areas where address databases are incomplete or unavailable. The Incognia solution for Global Mobile Address Validation uses Location Behavior and Device Intelligence to validate the home address of a new user during identity verification at onboarding. Using Incognia, mobile apps can validate in real-time the provided home address with the current user location to prevent fraud and support KYC/AML compliance. More than 80% of new accounts are created from a user’s home address. Trusted Device Intelligence: Incognia Trusted Device Intelligence is an important overlay to standard device fingerprinting to enable the immediate recognition of trustworthy devices and deliver a frictionless experience for good users. This module enables enhanced mobile fraud prevention by using information from a user's device to detect use of emulators, rooted or jailbroken devices, and to detect when multiple devices are accessing the same account or multiple accounts are sharing the same device. The Trusted Device Intelligence solution module goes beyond traditional device fingerprinting in assessing not only the device integrity but also the device location to accurately assess risk whenever a new device attempts to login and access services. For trusted users this provides the opportunity for frictionless device change. The Trusted Device Intelligence module can be used in conjunction with Incognia Location Spoofing Detection and Address Validation modules.

Incognia solution modules are enabled via the same mobile SDK and APIs used by the Incognia zero-factor authentication solution that works on both iOS and Android devices. Data collected by the SDK is anonymized with hash and encryption techniques and Incognia adheres to privacy by design guidelines.

“Increased mobile adoption is attracting new types of fraud, which is why Incognia is offering new solution modules to detect location spoofing, use of fake addresses and compromised devices,” said André Ferraz, founder and CEO of Incognia. “With this added flexibility, customers of all sizes will be able to take advantage of enhanced frictionless mobile fraud prevention. We’re excited to expand our offerings so that our customers across finserv, mobile gaming, crypto and beyond can provide their valued customers with a secure and frictionless experience at all times.”

Incognia fraud prevention module offerings are available now. To get started, visit www.incognia.com.

About Incognia

Incognia is a privacy-first location identity company that provides frictionless mobile authentication to banks, fintech and mCommerce companies, for increased mobile revenue and lower fraud losses. Incognia’s award-winning technology uses location signals and motion sensors to silently recognize trusted users based on their unique behavior patterns and is a key enabler for zero-factor authentication. Deployed in over 150 million devices, Incognia delivers a highly precise risk signal with extremely low false positive rates.

Incognia is privately held and headquartered in Palo Alto, California with teams in New York and Brazil.

