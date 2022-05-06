informa
/
Announcements
Event
Implementing and Using XDR to Improve Enterprise Cybersecurity | May 25 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Building and Maintaining an Effective IoT Cybersecurity Strategy | May 17 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
HOW DATA BREACHES HAPPEN & WHAT TO DO WHEN THEY HAPPEN TO YOU | June 23 Virtual Event | <Get Your Pass>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
1 min read
article

Ikea Canada Breach Exposes 95K Customer Records

An unauthorized employee accessed Ikea's customer database, but it's unclear what the intention was.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
May 06, 2022
Ikea Canada sign
Source: Anatoily Cherkasov via Alamy

Ikea Canada has confirmed that an employee compromised a database of 95,000 Canadian customers. 

The employee performed unsanctioned searches of the database between March 1 and 3, Kristin Newbigging, public relations leader at Ikea Canada, explains to Dark Reading. She adds that no banking information was exposed during the unauthorized system access.

However, personally identifiable information was compromised, according to reports. That includes customer names, email addresses, phone numbers, and postal codes, along with IKEA Family loyalty program numbers in some cases.

"We have proactively notified the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada about this incident, as well as any applicable customers," Newbigging adds. "We have also reviewed and updated internal processes to prevent such incidents in the future." 

The company said there is no action required by Ikea customers, and that the company took "steps to prevent the data from being used, stored, or shared with any third parties."

RiskComplianceInsider Threats
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports