Attacks/Breaches
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Hospitals Sued for Using Meta's Ad-Tracking Code, Violating HIPAA

Lawsuits say hospitals using Meta Pixel code violated patient privacy — sharing conditions, medications, and more with Facebook.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
February 14, 2023
Stethoscope placed on a keyboard whose Enter key has been labeled HIPAA
Source: Penchan Pumilla via Alamy Stock Photo

Two hospital networks in Louisiana are being hauled to court in a pair of class-action lawsuits that accuses the hospitals of deploying Meta Pixel ad-tracker code and sharing sensitive medical data with Facebook in violation of the US Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

LCMC Health Systems and Willis-Knighton Health Systems are being accused of deploying the Meta Pixel code on their sites, which shared information with Facebook — including medical conditions, prescriptions, doctors' names, and prior appointment history — so patients could be targeted for advertising, according to the law firm behind the action, Herman Herman & Katz.

"We are learning more and more about this shocking breach of trust as our investigation continues," Herman Herman & Katz partner Stephen Herman said in a statement about the data privacy lawsuits. "This was a gross invasion of privacy that went on for years."

