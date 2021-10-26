Gas Stations in Iran Downed by Cyberattack

A cyberattack on gas stations across Iran on Tuesday left motorists unable to fuel up their vehicles and government officials pointing to a foreign adversary as the culprit.

The disruption left motorists looking to buy fuel with their government-issued cards waiting in long lines and unable to fill their tanks. The gas pumps displayed the message "Cyberattack 64411," according to multiple news outlets.



NBC News reported that 64411 also matches with a phone number to the office of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. An official with Iran's Supreme Council of Cyberspace said the attack appeared to be the handiwork of a nation-state.

