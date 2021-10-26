informa
Gas Stations in Iran Downed by Cyberattack

Unknown attackers hijacked gasoline pump machines and defaced them with a message that reportedly included a phone number for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 26, 2021

A cyberattack on gas stations across Iran on Tuesday left motorists unable to fuel up their vehicles and government officials pointing to a foreign adversary as the culprit.

The disruption left motorists looking to buy fuel with their government-issued cards waiting in long lines and unable to fill their tanks. The gas pumps displayed the message "Cyberattack 64411," according to multiple news outlets.

NBC News reported that 64411 also matches with a phone number to the office of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. An official with Iran's Supreme Council of Cyberspace said the attack appeared to be the handiwork of a nation-state.

Read more here.


