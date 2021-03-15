Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Attacks/Breaches

3/18/2021
01:15 PM
Dark Reading Staff
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

FBI: Business Email Compromise Cost $1.8B in 2020

The Internet Crime Complaint Center received a record 791,790 complaints last year, with reported losses exceeding $4.1 billion.

The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) reports the American public submitted 791,790 complaints in 2020, marking a 69% increase from 2019. Total losses from cybercrime exceeded $4.1 billion.

Related Content:

The 3 Most Common Types of BEC Attacks (And What You Can Do About Them)

Special Report: Building an Effective Cybersecurity Incident Response Team

New From The Edge: DDoS's Evolution Doesn't Require a Security Evolution

Business email compromise (BEC) scams were the most expensive, with 19,369 complaints and adjusted losses of approximately $1.8 billion. Phishing scams were also rampant, with 241,342 complaints – a big jump from 114,702 in 2019 – and adjusted losses of more than $54 million. Ransomware complaints continued to increase, with 2,474 incidents reported last year. 

Officials report BEC scams have evolved since 2013, when these attacks typically spoofed email accounts of chief executive officers or chief financial officers and requested wire payments. The scams have since evolved to compromise personal emails and vendor emails. In 2020, the IC3 saw more BEC complaints detail identity theft and funds being converted into cryptocurrency. 

In the latest BEC attacks, a victim is targeted with a different type of scam: extortion, tech support, or romance scams, among others. The victim provides an attacker with a form of identification, which is then used to create a bank account and receive stolen BEC funds that are later transferred into a cryptocurrency account. 

The COVID-19 pandemic was a hot topic for fraudsters. Thousands of complaints were related to financial crime targeting the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) stimulus funds, specifically unemployment insurance, Payment Protection Program (PPP) loans, and Small Business Economic Injury Disaster Loans, as well as other forms of COVID-19 fraud. 

Read the release and full report for more information.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
News
RDP Attacks Persist Near Record Levels in 2021
Kelly Sheridan, Staff Editor, Dark Reading,  3/17/2021
News
Ransom Payments Have Nearly Tripled
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer,  3/18/2021
Commentary
What CISOs Can Learn From Big Breaches: Focus on the Root Causes
Neil Daswani, Author of "Big Breaches: Cybersecurity Lessons for Everyone",  3/18/2021
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon Contest
Current Issue
2021 Top Enterprise IT Trends
We've identified the key trends that are poised to impact the IT landscape in 2021. Find out why they're important and how they will affect you today!
Flash Poll
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
Recent breaches of third-party apps are driving many organizations to think harder about the security of their off-the-shelf software as they continue to move left in secure software development practices.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2021-26935
PUBLISHED: 2021-03-18
In WoWonder &lt; 3.1, remote attackers can gain access to the database by exploiting a requests.php?f=search-my-followers SQL Injection vulnerability via the event_id parameter.
CVE-2021-27306
PUBLISHED: 2021-03-18
An improper access control vulnerability in the JWT plugin in Kong Gateway prior to 2.3.0.0 allows unauthenticated users access to authenticated routes without a valid token JWT.
CVE-2021-24141
PUBLISHED: 2021-03-18
Unvaludated input in the Advanced Database Cleaner plugin, versions before 3.0.2, lead to SQL injection allowing high privilege users (admin+) to perform SQL attacks.
CVE-2021-24142
PUBLISHED: 2021-03-18
Unvaludated input in the 301 Redirects - Easy Redirect Manager WordPress plugin, versions before 2.51, did not sanitise its &quot;Redirect From&quot; column when importing a CSV file, allowing high privilege users to perform SQL injections.
CVE-2021-24143
PUBLISHED: 2021-03-18
Unvalidated input in the AccessPress Social Icons plugin, versions before 1.8.1, did not sanitise its widget attribute, allowing accounts with post permission, such as author, to perform SQL injections.