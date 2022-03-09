FBI Alert: Ransomware Attacks Hit Critical Infrastructure Organizations

The FBI issued a warning this week that the RagnarLocker ransomware has infected some 52 organizations in manufacturing, energy, financial services, government, and information technology so far this year.

In the new FBI FLASH alert, the bureau updated and added new indicators of compromise (IoCs) for RagnarLocker beyond the ones it first published in 2020. "RagnarLocker ransomware actors work as part of a ransomware family, frequently changing obfuscation techniques to avoid detection and prevention," the FBI alert said.

RagnarLocker previously has been seen adding distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks to put additional pressure on victims to pay its ransom demands.