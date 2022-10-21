informa
Attacks/Breaches
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Exploit Attempts Underway for Apache Commons Text4Shell Vulnerability

The good news: The Apache Commons Text library bug is far less likely to lead to exploitation than last year's Log4j library flaw.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 21, 2022
Woman sitting at desk in front of locked computer
Source: Andriy Popov via Alamy Stock Photo

The Text4Shell vulnerability, tracked under CVE-2022-42889, started drawing potentially malicious activity this week.

Researchers at Wordfence issued a threat advisory urging security teams to update their Apache Commons Text library to the patched version 1.10.0. The team began monitoring Text4Shell, which has been given a CVSS score of 9.8, on Oct. 17, and by Oct. 18 they started seeing attempts to exploit it.

While the threat does have many similarities to last year's Apache Log4j library bug, Wordfence security researchers say Text4Shell poses less of a threat.

"While the vulnerability itself is similar to last year's vulnerability CVE-2021-44228 in Apache's log4j library, the Apache Commons Text library is far less widely used in an unsafe manner and the likelihood of successful exploitation is significantly lower," the team explained in their latest advisory.

Editors' Choice
Microsoft Updates Mitigation for Exchange Server Zero-Days
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
School Is in Session: 5 Lessons for Future Cybersecurity Pros
Chris Jacob, VP, Threat Intelligence Engineering at ThreatQuotient
Ikea Smart Light System Flaw Lets Attackers Turn Bulbs on Full Blast
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
CISA: Multiple APT Groups Infiltrate Defense Organization
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
