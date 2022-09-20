informa
/
Announcements
Event
Understanding Cyber Attackers - A Dark Reading November 17 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Event
Emerging Cyber Vulnerabilities That Every Enterprise Should Know About | Sept 22 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Manage Your Unmanaged Cloud Attack Surface | Sept 21 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

2-Step Email Attack Uses Powtoon Video to Execute Payload

The attack uses hijacked Egress branding and the legit Powtoon video platform to steal user credentials.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
September 20, 2022
Image of Powtoon platform page in browser
Source: Postmodern Studio via Alamy

A unique multistep cyberattack has been observed in the wild that attempts to trick users into playing a malicious video that ultimately serves up a spoofed Microsoft page to steal credentials. 

The team at Perception Point released a report on the phishing campaign, noting that attacks begin with an email that appears to contain an invoice from British email security company Egress. The report noted the fake Egress email contains a valid sender signature, signaling there was an earlier successful account takeover of an Egress employee. 

"It's clear that this an [account takeover] because 1) the email contains the user’s signature, and 2) it passes SPF and is sent from Microsoft [Outlook]," researchers explained in a blog post today. "Because two-step phishing attacks are typically sent by compromised accounts, it makes this type of phishing attack all the more dangerous, especially if the recipient knows and trusts the sender."

Once the user clicks on the scam Egress invoice, they are taken to the legitimate video-sharing platform, Powtoon. The attackers use Powtoon to play a malicious video, ultimately presenting the victim with a very convincing spoofed Microsoft login page, where their credentials are harvested.

It all, the attack methodology is notable, researchers said. "This is a highly sophisticated phishing attack that involves multiple steps, account takeover and video," according to the Perception Point report on the two-step video phishing campaign.

OperationsEndpointApplication SecurityIdentity & Access ManagementAuthentication
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Hacker Pwns Uber Via Compromised VPN Account
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Highlights of the 2022 Pwnie Awards
Karen Spiegelman, Features Editor
CrowdStrike Investment Spotlights API Security
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
Rockstar Games Confirms 'Grand Theft Auto 6' Breach
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports