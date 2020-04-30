Ed-Tech Company Chegg Suffers Third Breach Since 2018

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-1752PUBLISHED: 2020-04-30
A use-after-free vulnerability introduced in glibc upstream version 2.14 was found in the way the tilde expansion was carried out. Directory paths containing an initial tilde followed by a valid username were affected by this issue. A local attacker could exploit this flaw by creating a specially cr...
CVE-2020-11651PUBLISHED: 2020-04-30
An issue was discovered in SaltStack Salt before 2019.2.4 and 3000 before 3000.2. The salt-master process ClearFuncs class does not properly validate method calls. This allows a remote user to access some methods without authentication. These methods can be used to retrieve user tokens from the salt...
CVE-2020-11652PUBLISHED: 2020-04-30
An issue was discovered in SaltStack Salt before 2019.2.4 and 3000 before 3000.2. The salt-master process ClearFuncs class allows access to some methods that improperly sanitize paths. These methods allow arbitrary directory access to authenticated users.
CVE-2020-12050PUBLISHED: 2020-04-30
SQLiteODBC 0.9996, as packaged for certain Linux distributions as 0.9996-4, has a race condition leading to root privilege escalation because any user can replace a /tmp/sqliteodbc$$ file with new contents that cause loading of an arbitrary library.
CVE-2020-10691PUBLISHED: 2020-04-30
An archive traversal flaw was found in all ansible-engine versions 2.9.x prior to 2.9.7, when running ansible-galaxy collection install. When extracting a collection .tar.gz file, the directory is created without sanitizing the filename. An attacker could take advantage to overwrite any file within ...