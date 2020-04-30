Ed-Tech Company Chegg Suffers Third Breach Since 2018

The latest incident compromised names, Social Security numbers, and other data belonging to 700 current and former Chegg employees.

Education technology company Chegg has been hit with its third breach since 2018. Its latest security incident compromised sensitive data belonging to employees, TechCrunch reports.

Chegg has confirmed that intruders took employee records of 700 current and former workers, whose names and Social Security numbers were compromised in the attack. More than 1,400 people worked for Chegg full time at the start of 2020, the report notes. The company has notified law enforcement and hired an external forensic firm as part of its investigation.

It has been a rocky few years for Chegg, which reset all users' passwords in 2018 after attackers breached a customer database. Soon after it paid $80 million for online learning platform Thinkful, Chegg confirmed another incident in which company credentials were compromised at the newly acquired website. Credentials were changed and steps were taken to improve cybersecurity following the attack.

