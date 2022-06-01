Feds Seize Domains Dealing Stolen Personal Data

The Justice Department and FBI today announced that three separate Internet domains have been seized for offering access to stolen data and performing network attacks.

The domains include WeLeakInfo.to, ipress.in, and ovh-booter.com, the announcement said. The sites reportedly offered users access to search engine for more than 7 billion records filled with stolen personal information including names, email addresses, usernames, phone numbers, and online account passwords, the agencies said. The compromised data was collected through more than 10,000 individual data breaches, according to the law enforcement statement.

"These seizures are prime examples of the ongoing actions the FBI and our international partners are undertaking to disrupt malicious cyber activity," Special Agent in Charge Wayne A. Jacobs said about the illicit site seizures. "Disrupting malicious DDoS operations and dismantling websites that facilitate the theft and sale of stolen personal information is a priority for the FBI."

