informa
/
Announcements
Event
HOW DATA BREACHES HAPPEN & WHAT TO DO WHEN THEY HAPPEN TO YOU | June 23 Virtual Event | <Get Your Pass>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
1 min read
article

Feds Seize Domains Dealing Stolen Personal Data

WeLeakInfo.to and two related domains let users search data stolen in more than 10,000 different breaches.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 01, 2022
Close-up of someone typing on a dark computer to illustrate hacking
Source: Stephen Frost via Alamy Stock Photo

The Justice Department and FBI today announced that three separate Internet domains have been seized for offering access to stolen data and performing network attacks. 

The domains include WeLeakInfo.to, ipress.in, and ovh-booter.com, the announcement said. The sites reportedly offered users access to search engine for more than 7 billion records filled with stolen personal information including names, email addresses, usernames, phone numbers, and online account passwords, the agencies said. The compromised data was collected through more than 10,000 individual data breaches, according to the law enforcement statement. 

"These seizures are prime examples of the ongoing actions the FBI and our international partners are undertaking to disrupt malicious cyber activity," Special Agent in Charge Wayne A. Jacobs said about the illicit site seizures. "Disrupting malicious DDoS operations and dismantling websites that facilitate the theft and sale of stolen personal information is a priority for the FBI."

Threat Intelligence
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
New Microsoft Zero-Day Attack Underway
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
New Chaos Malware Variant Ditches Wiper for Encryption
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Physical Security Teams' Impact Is Far-Reaching
Thomas Kopecky, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder, Ontic
Top 6 Security Threats Targeting Remote Workers
Sakshi Udavant, Freelance Writer
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports