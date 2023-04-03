informa
Announcements
Event
How to Launch a Threat Hunting Program | Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
How to Accelerate XDR Outcomes: Bridging the Gap Between Network and Endpoint | Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

DoJ Recovers $112M in Crypto Stolen With Romance Scams

Authorities claw back funds from six crypto accounts they say were linked to a "pig-butchering" cybercrime ring.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
April 03, 2023
Department of Justice logo
Source: Jeremy Graham via Alamy Stock Photo

Half a dozen cryptocurrency accounts, allegedly used to launder romance scam proceeds, have been seized by the Department of Justice.

The DoJ said in a statement that, in total, it seized more than $112 million in cryptocurrency that was being laundered through the accounts.

"Transnational criminal organizations are combining confidence scams with technological savvy to swindle Americans out of their hard-earned funds," Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department's Criminal Division said about the seizure. "Now that we have seized this virtual currency, we will seek to swiftly return it to victims."

They added, "In addition to our tireless efforts to disrupt these schemes, we must also work to raise public awareness and help inform potential victims: be wary of people you meet online, seriously question investment advice, especially about cryptocurrency, from people you have not met in person, and remember, investments that seem too good to be true, usually are."

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
7 Women Leading the Charge in Cybersecurity Research & Analysis
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Microsoft Patches 'Dangerous' RCE Flaw in Azure Cloud Service
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
Top Tech Talent Warns of AI's Threat to Human Existence in Open Letter
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Employees Are Feeding Sensitive Biz Data to ChatGPT, Raising Security Fears
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports