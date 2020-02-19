Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Attacks/Breaches

2/19/2020
12:00 PM
Dark Reading Staff
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

DHS's CISA Warns of New Critical Infrastructure Ransomware Attack

An attack on a natural gas compression facility sent the operations offline for two days.

The US Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is warning critical infrastructure operators of a ransomware attack that hit a natural gas compression facility, causing the operation to shut down for two days. While no programmable logic controllers (PLCs) operating machinery were affected, and the facility never encountered out-of-control conditions, a number of pieces of the operational technology (OT) network did see an impact — pieces that included human-machine interfaces and systems that polled and logged data from low-level controllers.

According to the alert, the attack began with a spear-phishing campaign that provided credentials to the company's IT network before pivoting to the OT network. Commodity ransomware was then used to encrypt data on both networks. Normal operations have since resumed.

Read more here.

Check out The Edge, Dark Reading's new section for features, threat data, and in-depth perspectives. Today's featured story: "8 Things Users Do That Make Security Pros Miserable."

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
Stop Defending Everything
Kevin Kurzawa, Senior Information Security Auditor,  2/12/2020
Small Business Security: 5 Tips on How and Where to Start
Mike Puglia, Chief Strategy Officer at Kaseya,  2/13/2020
Architectural Analysis IDs 78 Specific Risks in Machine-Learning Systems
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer,  2/13/2020
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
6 Emerging Cyber Threats That Enterprises Face in 2020
This Tech Digest gives an in-depth look at six emerging cyber threats that enterprises could face in 2020. Download your copy today!
Flash Poll
How Enterprises Are Developing and Maintaining Secure Applications
How Enterprises Are Developing and Maintaining Secure Applications
The concept of application security is well known, but application security testing and remediation processes remain unbalanced. Most organizations are confident in their approach to AppSec, although others seem to have no approach at all. Read this report to find out more.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-4230
PUBLISHED: 2020-02-19
IBM DB2 for Linux, UNIX and Windows (includes DB2 Connect Server) 11.1 and 11.5 is vulnerable to an escalation of privilege when an authenticated local attacker with special permissions executes specially crafted Db2 commands. IBM X-Force ID: 175212.
CVE-2019-4429
PUBLISHED: 2020-02-19
IBM Maximo Asset Management 7.6.0 and 7.6.1 is vulnerable to cross-site scripting. This vulnerability allows users to embed arbitrary JavaScript code in the Web UI thus altering the intended functionality potentially leading to credentials disclosure within a trusted session. IBM X-Force ID: 162886.
CVE-2019-4457
PUBLISHED: 2020-02-19
IBM Jazz Foundation 6.0, 6.0.1, 6.0.2, 6.0.3, 6.0.4, 6.0.5, 6.0.6, and 6.0.6.1 could allow an authenticated user to obtain sensitive information that could be used in further attacks against the system. IBM X-Force ID: 163654.
CVE-2019-4640
PUBLISHED: 2020-02-19
IBM Security Secret Server 10.7 processes patches, image backups and other updates without sufficiently verifying the origin and integrity of the code which could result in an attacker executing malicious code. IBM X-Force ID: 170046.
CVE-2020-4135
PUBLISHED: 2020-02-19
IBM DB2 for Linux, UNIX and Windows (includes DB2 Connect Server) 9.7, 10.1, 10.5, 11.1, and 11.5 could allow an unauthenticated user to send specially crafted packets to cause a denial of service from excessive memory usage.