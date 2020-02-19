DHS's CISA Warns of New Critical Infrastructure Ransomware Attack

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-4230PUBLISHED: 2020-02-19
IBM DB2 for Linux, UNIX and Windows (includes DB2 Connect Server) 11.1 and 11.5 is vulnerable to an escalation of privilege when an authenticated local attacker with special permissions executes specially crafted Db2 commands. IBM X-Force ID: 175212.
CVE-2019-4429PUBLISHED: 2020-02-19
IBM Maximo Asset Management 7.6.0 and 7.6.1 is vulnerable to cross-site scripting. This vulnerability allows users to embed arbitrary JavaScript code in the Web UI thus altering the intended functionality potentially leading to credentials disclosure within a trusted session. IBM X-Force ID: 162886.
CVE-2019-4457PUBLISHED: 2020-02-19
IBM Jazz Foundation 6.0, 6.0.1, 6.0.2, 6.0.3, 6.0.4, 6.0.5, 6.0.6, and 6.0.6.1 could allow an authenticated user to obtain sensitive information that could be used in further attacks against the system. IBM X-Force ID: 163654.
CVE-2019-4640PUBLISHED: 2020-02-19
IBM Security Secret Server 10.7 processes patches, image backups and other updates without sufficiently verifying the origin and integrity of the code which could result in an attacker executing malicious code. IBM X-Force ID: 170046.
CVE-2020-4135PUBLISHED: 2020-02-19
IBM DB2 for Linux, UNIX and Windows (includes DB2 Connect Server) 9.7, 10.1, 10.5, 11.1, and 11.5 could allow an unauthenticated user to send specially crafted packets to cause a denial of service from excessive memory usage.