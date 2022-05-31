informa
/
Announcements
Event
HOW DATA BREACHES HAPPEN & WHAT TO DO WHEN THEY HAPPEN TO YOU | June 23 Virtual Event | <Get Your Pass>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
2 min read
article

Fewer DDoS Attacks in 2021, Still Above Pre-Pandemic Levels

New research finds a rise in TCP acknowledgement (ACK) DDoS attacks, which rely on a smaller amount of traffic to disrupt targets.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
May 31, 2022
concept art depicting a DDoS attack on the computer screen
Source: Aleksey Funtap via Alamy

In terms of straight numbers, there were fewer distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks in 2021, and the average size of attacks also dropped. But the fact that there were 13% fewer DDoS attacks in 2021 over the previous year is not a lot to cheer about when cybersecurity teams are still grappling with attack volumes far above pre-pandemic levels, according to new research.

Nexusguard analysts say that in 2021 the top DDoS attack vectors were user datagram protocol (UDP) attacks, domain name system (DNS) amplification attacks, and transmission control protocol protocol acknowledgement (ACK) attacks.

Notably, ACK attacks are on the rise, accounting for 9.7% of DDoS attacks in 2021, up from 3.7% in 2020. Numbers for DNS and UDP DDoS attacks were still high enough to keep them in the top two, but both accounted for a smaller percentage of attacks compared with 2020, according to Nexusguard.

While the average attack size fell by 50% over 2021, the maximum attack size nearly tripled, so really large attacks are still a problem.

"Attack vectors are also in flux, because while UDP attacks are still the most common, TCP ACK, which can exponentially amplify the effect of a DDoS event with a small amount of traffic, rose significantly," Juniman Kasman, chief technology officer of Nexusguard, said about the new DDoS research

Vulnerabilities/Threats
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
How to Turn a Coke Can Into an Eavesdropping Device
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
iPhones Open to Attack Even When Off, Researchers Say
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
Mastering the New CISO Playbook
Chaim Mazal, Senior VP of Technology and CISO, Kandji
What to Patch Now: Actively Exploited Windows Zero-Day Threatens Domain Controllers
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports