informa
/
Announcements
Event
HOW DATA BREACHES HAPPEN & WHAT TO DO WHEN THEY HAPPEN TO YOU | June 23 Virtual Event | <Get Your Pass>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
1 min read
article

DDoS Attacks Delay Putin Speech at Russian Economic Forum

A Kremlin spokesman said that the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum accreditation and admissions systems were shut down by a DDoS attack.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 20, 2022
Lock with Russian flag colors on keyboard illustrating Russian hacks
Source: Daniren via Alamy Stock Photo

Billed as the "Russian Davos," the St. Petersburg Economic Forum was stalled on Friday by a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, delaying a speech from Russian President Vladimir Putin for more than an hour.

The attack was confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who told Reuters that the admissions and accreditation systems were shut down by the DDoS attack. He did not place blame on any specific individual or group, but as Reuters reported, the "situation in Ukraine loomed large."

About 100 minutes after its scheduled start time, Reuters reported that Putin gave his remarks and lashed out at the West's sanctions put in place following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which he called a "blitzkrieg" on his country's economy.

Threat Intelligence
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
CISA Recommends Organizations Update to the Latest Version of Google Chrome
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Beware the 'Secret Agent' Cloud Middleware
Kelly Jackson Higgins 2, Editor-in-Chief, Dark Reading
Symbiote Malware Poses Stealthy, Linux-Based Threat to Financial Industry
Nathan Eddy, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Artificial Intelligence and Security: What You Should Know
Joshua Bevitz, Partner, Newmeyer Dillion
Gabriella Stevens, Associate, Newmeyer Dillion
Prashant Sharma, Co-Founder & CTO, Secuvy Inc.
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports