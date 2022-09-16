informa
Attacks/Breaches
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

DDoS Attack Against Eastern Europe Target Sets New Record

The target has been under relentless DDoS attack, which ultimately set a new packets-per-second record for Europe.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
September 16, 2022
Person holding a tablet displaying a warning of a DDoS attack on screen
Source: Kirill Ivanov via Alamy Stock Photo

Researchers at Akamai are reporting a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack in Eastern Europe, which set records by peaking at 704.8 Mpps as the cyberattackers tried to cripple the organization's business operations.

The attackers began by targeting the victim's primary data center, before expanding unexpectedly and hitting six different global locations, from Europe to North America.

This isn't the first record-breaking DDoS attack this unidentified Eastern European victim has weathered. In July, it was on the receiving end of 14-hour attack that set the previous European packets-per-second record of 659.6 Mpps.

The notable set of attacks is part of an emerging trend toward more complex, powerful, and persistent DDoS attacks, according to Akamai. 

"Adversaries are constantly evolving their techniques, tactics, and procedures to evade detection and maximize disruption, as demonstrated by this ongoing attack campaign," the Akamai report on the European DDoS attack said. "These events reflect a growing trend in which adversaries are increasingly hitting deep-reconnaissance targets," 

