Cybersecurity VMRay Extends Series B Investment to a Total of $34 million USD to Drive Growth Into New Markets

BOCHUM, GERMANY (PRWEB) DECEMBER 20, 2022 -- VMRay, a global player in advanced threat detection and analysis that offers solutions for enterprises, governmental organizations, and MDRs to detect and analyze the most challenging malware and phishing threats, announces the closing of a Series B led by global alternative asset manager Tikehau Capital, through its subsidiary Tikehau Ace Capital and its European Cybersecurity Growth fund alongside new investors NRW.BANK and Gründerfonds Ruhr. Previous investors eCAPITAL and High-Tech Gründerfonds also participated in the round. The new investment will fuel further expansion of the product portfolio to target a broader set of market segments.

VMRay was founded to overcome a big vulnerability in cybersecurity: new, unknown, and sophisticated threats and targeted attacks. The company started its journey by developing a unique, hypervisor-based approach to sandboxing, and kept adding cutting-edge technologies, including its own Machine Learning models, to address emerging and evolving challenges. The solutions aim at improving the efficiency of SOC teams with accurate verdicts, noise-free output, and seamless integrations with major EDR, XDR, SOAR, and Threat Intelligence Platform vendors. The company is now working with 4 of the world’s top 5 technology companies, 37 leading financial institutions and 56 governmental organizations around the world.

“The cyber threat landscape is going through a profound change, and with the increasing volume and complexity of new threats, our customers face new challenges,” said Dr. Carsten Willems, co-founder and CEO of VMRay. “The latest investment has been a collaboration with a strategic scope, enabling VMRay to make its product suitable for a wider range of market segments and use cases including threat intelligence, security automation and MSSPs.”

“In our role as cybersecurity-focused experts, we were impressed with VMRay's unique value proposition: building more effective detection tools integrated or interfaced with larger cybersecurity solutions. VMRay's ability to automate detection is a clear differentiator, positioning it as the tip of the spear in the global effort to elevate cybersecurity standards globally," said Augustin Blanchard, Executive Director at Tikehau Capital. "We firmly believe the company will sustain scalable, explosive growth in the coming years, driven by skilled leadership and powerful market tailwinds.”

“VMRay has managed to uniquely position themselves in the market, complementing existing solutions as the extra layer of security that is needed to combat advanced and unknown threats,” said Dr. Ulrich Schmitt from High-Tech Gründerfonds. “Having built a strong foundation for further international growth, the company is set to become the global leader in advanced threat detection, and we are excited to support the VMRay team in the years to come.”

Willi Mannheims, Managing Partner at eCAPITAL added, “We’re delighted to be partnering with a syndicate of top investors to continue fueling VMRay’s success and support the company’s experienced management team in driving growth.”

About VMRay



At VMRay, our purpose is to liberate the world from undetectable digital threats.Led by reputable cyber security pioneers, we develop best-of-breed technologies to detect and analyze unknown threats that others miss. Thus, we empower organizations to augment and automate security operations by providing the world’s best threat detection and analysis platform. We help organizations build and grow their products, services, operations, and relationships on secure ground that allows them to focus on what matters with ultimate peace of mind. This, for us, is the foundation stone of digital transformation.