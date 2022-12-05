informa
Quick Hits

Cyberattack Shuts Down French Hospital

Patients transferred and operations canceled following a recent network breach at a hospital in the outskirts of Paris.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
December 05, 2022
hospitalhall_Montgomery_Martin_AlamyStockPhoto.jpeg
Source: Montgomery Martin via Alamy

French Health Ministry authorities were forced to shut down operations and transfer critically ill patients following a weekend cyberattack on a hospital outside Paris. 

Minister Francois Braun told France 24 that the hospital, which is located in Versailles, had been fending off regular ransomware attacks, along with many others in the area — including area hospital Corbeil-Essonnes, which was breached and unable to return to normal operations for weeks after refusing to pay a $10 million ransom. 

The region's health agency added that while hospital operations are halted, it is still doing everything possible to accept emergency walk-in patients until systems are recovered. 

