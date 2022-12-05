Cyberattack Shuts Down French Hospital

French Health Ministry authorities were forced to shut down operations and transfer critically ill patients following a weekend cyberattack on a hospital outside Paris.

Minister Francois Braun told France 24 that the hospital, which is located in Versailles, had been fending off regular ransomware attacks, along with many others in the area — including area hospital Corbeil-Essonnes, which was breached and unable to return to normal operations for weeks after refusing to pay a $10 million ransom.

The region's health agency added that while hospital operations are halted, it is still doing everything possible to accept emergency walk-in patients until systems are recovered.