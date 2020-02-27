Clearview AI Customers Exposed in Data Breach

Customers for the controversial facial recognition company were detailed in a log file leaked to news organizations.

Organizations including law enforcement, retail, and the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement are among those whose credentials were exposed in a massive breach at Clearview AI, the facial recognition company recently in the news for collecting more than 3 billion facial images from social media.

The log files include records of some 2,900 institutions and provide details such as the number of searches, the date of the last search, and the total number of log-ins. While most of the organizations found in the file are government institutions, approximately 200 are companies primarily in the retail and hospitality industries.

Clearview AI has been controversial for its collection of images and is the subject of a number of queries and investigations from committees and regulators at various levels of government. It is also the subject of a series of "cease and desist" lawsuits from social media companies including Facebook, Google, and Twitter.

