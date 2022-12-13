Citrix ADC, Gateway Users Race Against Hackers to Patch Critical Flaw

Citrix has issued a patch for a critical flaw affecting Citrix ADC and Citrix Gateway, adding that the company is aware of attacks against the vulnerability in the wild.

The vulnerability, tracked under CVE-2022-27518, affects Citrix ADC and Citrix Gateway versions 12.1 (including FIPS and NDcPP) and 13.0 before 13.0-58.32.

"Both must be configured with an SAML SP or IdP configuration to be affected," Citrix noted in its security update.

The National Security Agency (NSA) issued its own warning that the China-linked APT5 threat group has been actively targeting Citrix ADCs to bypass authentication controls to breach organizations. It also provided threat hunting guidance for security teams, and asked for intelligence sharing among the public and private sectors.

"The indicators and context from this analysis can be used by organizations for defensive purposes against this malicious activity," the NSA announced. "NSA requests that any additional insights and/or discoveries be shared with the NSA Cybersecurity Collaboration Center in order to enhance understanding of this activity and so that it can be used to improve the overall security posture of the Defense Industrial Base, DoD, and USG."