informa
/
Announcements
Event
Cybersecurity Outlook 2023 - A Dark Reading, Black Hat, Omdia December 13 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Citrix ADC, Gateway Users Race Against Hackers to Patch Critical Flaw

Citrix issues a critical update as NSA warns that the APT5 threat group is actively trying to target ADC environments.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
December 13, 2022
Citrix logo in the background with mobile device user in foreground
Source: SOPA Images via Alamy

Citrix has issued a patch for a critical flaw affecting Citrix ADC and Citrix Gateway, adding that the company is aware of attacks against the vulnerability in the wild.

The vulnerability, tracked under CVE-2022-27518, affects Citrix ADC and Citrix Gateway versions 12.1 (including FIPS and NDcPP) and 13.0 before 13.0-58.32. 

"Both must be configured with an SAML SP or IdP configuration to be affected," Citrix noted in its security update.

The National Security Agency (NSA) issued its own warning that the China-linked APT5 threat group has been actively targeting Citrix ADCs to bypass authentication controls to breach organizations. It also provided threat hunting guidance for security teams, and asked for intelligence sharing among the public and private sectors.

"The indicators and context from this analysis can be used by organizations for defensive purposes against this malicious activity," the NSA announced. "NSA requests that any additional insights and/or discoveries be shared with the NSA Cybersecurity Collaboration Center in order to enhance understanding of this activity and so that it can be used to improve the overall security posture of the Defense Industrial Base, DoD, and USG."

Vulnerabilities/ThreatsVulnerability Management
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
SOC Turns to Homegrown Machine Learning to Catch Cyber Intruders
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Where Advanced Cyberattackers Are Heading Next: Disruptive Hits, New Tech
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
One Year After Log4Shell, Most Firms Are Still Exposed to Attack
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Is MFA the Vegetable of Cybersecurity?
Andrea Fisher, Security Specialist, Microsoft
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports