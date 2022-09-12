Cisco Data Breach Attributed to Lapsus$ Ransomware Group

A month after confirming its systems were breached, networking giant Cisco reported that the attack was a failed ransomware attempt conducted on behalf of the Lapsus$ group.

The cybercriminals obtained access to Cisco's systems with a social engineering attack that began with an attacker taking control of an employee's personal Google account, where credentials saved in the victim’s browser were being synchronized. Then, in a series of sophisticated voice phishing attacks, the gang convinced the victim to accept multifactor authentication (MFA) push notifications, giving crooks the ability to log in to the corporate VPN as if they were the victim.

From there, the attackers were able to compromise Cisco systems, elevate privileges, drop remote access tools, deploy Cobalt Strike and other offensive malware, and add their own backdoors into the system.

"Based upon artifacts obtained, tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) identified, infrastructure used, and a thorough analysis of the backdoor utilized in this attack, we assess with moderate to high confidence that this attack was conducted by an adversary that has been previously identified as an initial access broker (IAB) with ties to both UNC2447 and Lapsus$," the Cisco Talos team explained in a Sept. 11 update on the August breach. "While we did not observe ransomware deployment in this attack, the TTPs used were consistent with 'pre-ransomware activity,' activity commonly observed leading up to the deployment of ransomware in victim environments."