informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
Cyber Threats, Cyber Vulnerabilities: Assessing Your Attack Surface | Dark Reading Virtual Event | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
Quick Hits

US Water and Wastewater Facilities Targeted in Cyberattacks, Feds Warn

CISA, FBI, and NSA issue advisory and defense practices to help these utilities thwart "ongoing" threats targeting IT and OT networks.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 14, 2021

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), FBI, and National Security Agency (NSA) once again have teamed up in a cybersecurity advisory — this time regarding ongoing attack campaigns against US water and wastewater facilities.

Both known and unknown cyber-threat groups have been going after both IT and OT networks, systems, and equipment at these facilities, the agencies warned.

"This activity — which includes attempts to compromise system integrity via unauthorized access — threatens the ability of [water and wastewater systems] facilities to provide clean, potable water to, and effectively manage the wastewater of, their communities," the alert said.

The report includes more detailed mitigations and defenses and details on the modes of attack, and the agencies recommend water facilities immediately adopt practices of not opening suspicious links; secure and monitor RDP; and employ strong passwords and multifactor authentication. 

Read the advisory here.


Recommended Reading:
Editors' Choice
10 Recent Examples of How Insider Threats Can Cause Big Breaches and Damage
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer
Windows 11 Available: What Security Pros Should Know
Kelly Sheridan, Senior Editor
Top 5 Skills Modern SOC Teams Need to Succeed
Jack Naglieri, CEO and Founder, Panther Labs
The New Security Basics: 10 Most Common Defensive Actions
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer