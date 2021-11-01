CISA and Partners Coordinate on Security, Combatting Misinformation for Election Day

WASHINGTON – With elections in more than 30 states tomorrow, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will host an election situational awareness room to coordinate with federal partners, state and local election officials, private sector election partners, and political organizations to share real-time information and provide support as needed. While there is no specific, credible threat to election infrastructure, CISA stands ready to provide cyber incident response and expertise if needed. CISA encourages voters to turn to state and local election officials as trusted sources of information.

According to Election Security Initiative Director Geoff Hale, “CISA has supported state and local election officials to help secure their systems and push back against malicious actors seeking to disrupt our democratic process and interfere in our elections. We look forward to continuing this work in collaboration with our election partners to ensure the security and resilience of elections in 2021 and beyond.”

CISA is focused on building resilience within the American public by encouraging the use of trusted sources for information. Voters should be aware of mis-, dis-, and malinformation and remember that the best source for information about voting – including how, when, and where to vote – is their state or local election office. CISA recommends various resources to combat mis-, dis-, and malinformation. These include: