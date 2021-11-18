California Pizza Kitchen Suffers Data Breach

Restaurant chain California Pizza Kitchen was recently hit in a cyberattack that compromised the personal information of more than 100,000 current and former employees.

According to reports, the company on Sept. 15 was alerted of a "disruption" to its systems. By Oct. 4 it learned that attackers had grabbed employee names and Social Security numbers.

"Upon discovering this incident, we immediately took steps to review and reinforce the security of our computing environment. We are reviewing existing security policies and have implemented additional measures to further protect against similar incidents moving forward," the company said in a statement, according to a TechCrunch report.

