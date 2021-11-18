informa
/
Announcements
Alert
Check out our NEW section called "DR Tech" for comprehensive coverage of new & emerging cybersecurity technology.
Event
Cyber Threats, Cyber Vulnerabilities: Assessing Your Attack Surface | Dark Reading Virtual Event | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
Quick Hits

California Pizza Kitchen Suffers Data Breach

Personal data, including Social Security numbers, of more than 100K employees exposed.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
November 18, 2021

Restaurant chain California Pizza Kitchen was recently hit in a cyberattack that compromised the personal information of more than 100,000 current and former employees.

According to reports, the company on Sept. 15 was alerted of a "disruption" to its systems. By Oct. 4 it learned that attackers had grabbed employee names and Social Security numbers.

"Upon discovering this incident, we immediately took steps to review and reinforce the security of our computing environment. We are reviewing existing security policies and have implemented additional measures to further protect against similar incidents moving forward," the company said in a statement, according to a TechCrunch report.

Read more here.



Recommended Reading:
Editors' Choice
Microsoft Fixes Exchange Server Zero-Day
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
4 Tips to Secure the OT Cybersecurity Budget You Require
Jim Crowley, CEO at Industrial Defender
6 Ways to Rewrite the Impossible Job Description
Pam Baker, Contributing Writer
What My Optometrist Taught Me About InfoSec Presentations
Joshua Goldfarb, Director of Product Management at F5
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events