C2A Security To Showcase Automotive Cybersecurity DevOps Platform at CES In Las Vegas, January 5-8

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL (PRWEB) JANUARY 03, 2023 -- C2A Security, a leading provider of automated cybersecurity solutions for connected, autonomous, and electric vehicles will showcase its flagship product, EVSec, during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2023) taking place in Las Vegas, January 5-8, 2023. EVSec’s innovative automated cybersecurity DevOps platform helps C2A Security customers and partners including Thundersoft, NTT Data, Marelli, MIH, and more, manage software at scale.

As electric and software-defined vehicles become more popular on the roads, governments are instituting regulations, and OEMs, tier-1, and tier-2 suppliers are seeking ways to keep up with this new, ever-evolving industry landscape. C2A Security’s EVSec - Cybersecurity DevOps platform - was built to automate the compliance process for current and emerging cybersecurity standards and regulations. EVSec enables developers to focus on innovation and enhancements, such as new products and features, so automotive companies can stay competitive and provide more business value to the end customer while getting built-in, efficient, and streamlined cybersecurity at scale.

With automotive regulations in Europe and the US promoting the future sales of EVs to rise, cyber threats are inevitable, making C2A’s EVSec solution critical to maintaining the safety of not only the drivers but critical infrastructures as well. Growing its sales funnel by 15 times this past year, and creating strategic partnerships with European, US, and Asian-based OEMs and Tier-One suppliers, C2A Security’s award-winning solution has proven a necessity for the future of the global EV ecosystem.

Partners include:

Thundersoft- C2A provides the necessary tools for OEMs and suppliers in China to enable the development of intelligent connected and electric vehicles and to effectively identify and respond to cyberattacks and provide full lifecycle security protection for the automotive industry.

"We have deeply felt the growth of the intelligent connected vehicle business and cybersecurity is an indispensable part of the intelligent connected vehicle," says Wenguang Wu, Executive President of ThunderSoft. "The cooperation with C2A Security provides cybersecurity solutions for the whole lifecycle of connected vehicles in China. We look forward to expanding the cooperation globally and bringing the vehicle industry to a safer future."

NTT Data Corporation - A Japanese multinational player in the field of IT services: C2A Security’s EVSec platform will be sold globally by NTT DATA and is the first platform selected to be incorporated in the new Global Automotive Security Test Center of NTT Data.



“We want to apply our expertise in cybersecurity to the connected car sector, thanks to our global Automotive Security Test Center and to our collaboration with C2A Security, NTT DATA will be an international reference point to protect connected cars from cyber-attacks and ensure the drivers' safety,” said Marco Garelli, Head of Automotive at NTT DATA Italy.

Marelli - C2A Security’s joint project with Marelli, a leading global Tier-1using EVSEC Attacker, intelligent system level, and security validation tool to shift left the system validation process using the information from the target to support more targeted, faster, and result-oriented testing which leads to smart and efficient validation.



“Fuzz testing, with C2A’s solution, enables early discovery of vulnerabilities hence reducing the time needed to deliver SW and products,” said Cosimo Senni Guidotti Magnani Senior Manager Connected Vehicle Cyber Security of Marelli

MIH Consortium - C2A Security is the ambassador of the Foxconn-initiated MIH Consortium winning the MIH startup challenges and showing a strong alignment with the MIH open and agnostic EV platform built by MIH, C2A is an official MIH member and contributes to bringing cybersecurity as a full component of MIH projects.



“C2A Security shares the same vision as MIH, in offering a seamless and holistic approach to automotive cybersecurity over the entire lifecycle,” said Jack Cheng, CEO of MIH Consortium

At CES, C2A’s executive team is scheduling appointments and demonstrations of EVSec at the Westgate Hotel to showcase the solution and the value it provides to its customers.

About C2A Security



C2A provides automated cybersecurity solutions to enable the connected, autonomous, and electric mobility revolution. C2A Security's flagship product EVSec is a Cybersecurity DevOps platform, helping automotive companies remain competitive and provide more business value in the software-defined vehicle era, supporting the security lifecycle from development to operations and back and automating the process of complying with cybersecurity standards and regulations. Using EVSec, C2A’s customers get efficient and streamlined cybersecurity, managing software at scale while overcoming the shortage of professional cyber experts, reducing costs and time to deployment.