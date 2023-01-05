Bluebottle Continues Bank Heist Assault With Signed Malware

A criminal group, which has already stolen nearly $11 million by specializing in targeted attacks against the financial sector, has French-speaking African banks in its crosshairs in a recent campaign that demonstrates an evolution in tactics, researchers have found.

Bluebottle, aka OPERA1ER, compromised three different financial institutions in three separate African nations between mid-July and September, affecting multiple machines in all three organizations, researchers from Symantec revealed in a blog post published on Jan. 5.

Though it's unclear if the group was able to capitalize financially on the activity, it's significant because the different payloads and other tactics that Bluebottle used in the campaign vary from previous offensives by the group, Sylvester Segura, Symantec threat intelligence analyst, tells Dark Reading.

In particular, Bluebottle used commodity malware GuLoader and malicious ISO files in the initial stages of the attack — which it hasn't done before — as well as abused kernel drivers with a signed driver that has been linked to other attacks such as ransomware, Segura says.

These "all indicate the Bluebottle group is keeping up to date with the tools and techniques that other threat actors are currently using," he says. "They may not be the most advanced, but this latest activity proves they are following attacker trends in tooling and techniques."

Indeed, the use of signed drivers in particular shows that Bluebottle — a financially motivated group first observed in 2019 — is aiming to up its game in this latest spate of activity, forcing enterprises to do the same in terms of defensive maneuvers, Segura says.

"More and more 'less advanced' attackers are aware of the impact they can have by disabling detection solutions through various means such as using signed drivers," he notes. "To prevent the trust we put in software like signed drivers from becoming a single point of failure, enterprises need to employ as many layers of detection and protection as they reasonably can."

Keeping Up With Bluebottle

Group-IB first began tracking Bluebottle, which it calls OPERA1ER, in activity that spanned from mid-2019 to 2021. During this period, the group stole at least $11 million in the course of 30 targeted attacks, researchers said in a report published in November. The group typically infiltrates a financial organization and moves laterally, scooping up credentials that it can use for fraudulent transfers and other funds-stealing activity.

The activity that Symantec observed started in mid-July, when researchers spotted job-themed malware on one of the infected systems, which they believe could have been the result of a spear-phishing campaign — though they said they are not certain of the group's initial point of entry.

"These likely acted as lures," researchers wrote in the post. "In some cases, the malware was named to trick the user into thinking it was a PDF file."

Symantec researchers linked the group to the previous OPERA1ER activity reported by Group-1B because it shared the same domain, used similar tools, included no custom malware, and also targeted Francophone nations in Africa, they said.

Living Off the Land

After noticing the job-themed malware, researchers then observed the deployment of a downloader before detecting the commercial Sharphound hacktool as well as a tool called fakelogonscreen, researchers said. Then, about three weeks after this initial compromise, researchers saw attackers using a command prompt and PsExec for lateral movement.

"It appears the attackers were 'hands on keyboard' at this point of the attack," researchers wrote in the post, using various dual-use and living-off-the-land (LotL) tools for a number of purposes during their occupation of the network.

These tools included Quser for user discovery, Ping for checking Internet connectivity, Ngrok for network tunneling, Net localgroup/add for adding users, the Fortinet VPN client most likely for a secondary access channel, Xcopy to copy RDP wrapper files, and Netsh to open port 3389 in the firewall, among several others.

As previously mentioned, Bluebottle also used commodity tools GuLoader as well as Mimikatz, Revealer Keylogger, Backdoor.Cobalt, Netwire RAT, and the malicious DLL and driver for killing processes during their activity, along with "multiple other unknown files," the researchers wrote.

Some of the tools — such as GuLoader — were deployed across all three victims; other activity linking the three victims included the use of the same .NET downloader, malicious driver, and at least one overlapping transfer[.]sh URL, they said.

Researchers observed the last activity on the compromised network in September; however, the Ngrok tunneling tool remained on the network until November, they said.

How Enterprises Can Respond

Since Bluebottle uses mainly commodity RATs and other malware in its activity, enterprises can mitigate attacks from this threat group by ensuring they have good endpoint protection against such threats, Segura says.

"Furthermore, an extended detection and response solution should also help detect their abuse of living off the land tools like PsExec during attempted lateral movement," he says.

Since Bluebottle typically goes after credentials immediately in its attacks for financial gain, multifactor authentication can also go a long way in helping enterprises protect accounts and monitor for suspicious account activity, Segura says.

Other steps enterprises can take to counter activity from Bluebottle specifically include allowing applications that "will help prevent the malicious use of dual-use tools like Ngrok, which they use for hiding their presence," he says.

"Finally, training employees to look out for phishing and other malicious emails is going to be crucial to prevent a group like this from intruding in the first place," Segura adds.