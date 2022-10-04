informa
Attacks/Breaches
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Aussie Telco Telstra Breached, Reportedly Exposing 30,000 Employees' Data

The Telstra cyber incident comes just weeks after its main rival Optus suffered a major compromise of its customer database.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 04, 2022
Office building lobby with Telstra sign
Source: Alisha Arif via Alamy

Telstra, Australia's largest telecom carrier, reported this week that it was the victim of a data breach — just two weeks after its rival telco Optus reported a cyberattack of its own.

According to a Reuters report, Telstra is downplaying the incident, calling it a "small data breach," adding about 30,000 current and former employees dating back to 2017 were compromised.

In comparison, Optus suffered a breach of its live database of nearly 10 million customers.

A Telstra spokesperson said the data exposed is "very basic in nature," adding the company views the incident as "...an attempt to profit from the Optus breach," according to Reuters, which added the spokesperson did not elaborate further on any potential link between the two cyberattacks.

Editors' Choice
Most Attackers Need Less Than 10 Hours to Find Weaknesses
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Cybercriminals See Allure in BEC Attacks Over Ransomware
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
MITRE's FiGHT Focuses on 5G Networks
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
Dangerous New Attack Technique Compromising VMware ESXi Hypervisors
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
