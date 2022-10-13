Armis Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armis, the leading asset visibility and security company, today announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace. This relationship will further enable Armis customers to securely accelerate their digital transformations by scaling solutions, utilizing committed spend, consolidating purchases, and simplifying the overall procurement process of Armis through Google Cloud Marketplace.

According to industry research, CIOs expect their technology budgets to grow by 4.5 percent by the end of this year, a notable increase on the 10-year average of 4.1 percent growth. Cloud computing, cybersecurity, digital transformation, and software updates ranked at the top of the CIOs' priority lists when identifying the drivers of this increased spending.

Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy software packages to their Google Cloud environment, with no manual configuration required.

"Google Cloud Marketplace is simplifying the way in which business and security leaders discover, purchase, and manage much-needed cloud solutions, helping to bridge the gap between IT decision-makers and solutions providers, such as Armis," said Jimmy Harkin, VP, Strategic Development at Armis. "We recognized an opportunity to provide customers with much-needed asset visibility through Google Cloud Marketplace. This helps support and secure customers' digital transformation initiatives as these businesses scale. We're extremely excited to be available on Google Cloud Marketplace and are eager to help more organizations seeking our unique expertise."

The Armis Asset Intelligence Platform is an innovative asset intelligence platform providing unified asset visibility and superior security across all asset types, including IT, IoT, OT, IoMT, cloud, and cellular-IoT — both managed and unmanaged. Delivered as an agentless SaaS platform, Armis seamlessly integrates with existing IT and security stacks to quickly deliver the contextual intelligence needed for improving an organization's security posture, without disrupting current operations or workflows. Armis helps customers protect against unseen operational and cyber risks, increase efficiencies, optimize use of resources, and safely innovate with new technologies to grow their business.

"As organizations expand and digitally transform their businesses, they require solutions that help manage the risks associated with managed and unmanaged assets," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud. "With the Armis platform now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, customers will have great access to cloud solutions and the experts they need to keep their business operations secure as they move along their transformation journey."

The availability of Armis on Google Cloud Marketplace demonstrates the evolution of the relationship between Armis and Alphabet's independent growth fund, CapitalG, which has been an investor in Armis since 2019.

About Armis

Armis, the leading asset visibility and security company, provides the industry's first unified asset intelligence platform designed to address the new extended attack surface that connected assets create. Fortune 100 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged assets across IT, cloud, IoT devices, medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS), and 5G. Armis provides passive cyber asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in California.