informa
/
Announcements
Event
Cybersecurity Outlook 2023 - A Dark Reading, Black Hat, Omdia December 13 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Apple Zero-Day Actively Exploited on iPhone 15

Without many details, Apple patches a vulnerability that has been exploited in the wild to execute code.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
December 14, 2022
Image of iPhone 8
Source: STANCA SANDA via Alamy Stock Photo

The latest Apple security update includes a fix for an actively exploited security vulnerability that could allow arbitrary code execution on iPhone 8 and above. 

The bug, fixed with the iOS 16.1.2 update, is a type confusion issue in the WebKit browser engine. Type confusion occurs when a piece of code doesn't verify the type of object that is passed to it; in this case, it can be be triggered when processing specially crafted content, Apple noted in its advisory. 

As for the active exploitation, the mobile giant noted that it is "aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS released before iOS 15.1."

Apple has been plagued by zero-day exploits over the past several months.

Vulnerabilities/ThreatsMobileEndpointVulnerability Management
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports