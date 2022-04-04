informa
/
Announcements
Event
Protecting Industrial Control Systems from Modern Threats | April 13 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Rethinking Asset Management to Improve Enterprise Security | April 6 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
1 min read
article

Apple Gift Card Scammers Sentenced for Role in $1.5M Fraud

Criminal conspiracy included theft of Apple point-of-sale devices.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
April 04, 2022

Two men who engineered a massive gift card scam against Apple have been sentenced to federal prison for a $1.5 million Apple gift card scheme that included the theft of several Apple store point-of-sale systems in order to load credits onto gift cards that they then used to purchase Apple products.

Syed Ali, 29, and Jason Tout-Puissant, 27, in 2019 each pled guilty to wire fraud. Ali will serve 37 months in federal prison, and Tout-Puissant, 60 months. The men also must pay $1.26 million to Apple in restitution for their crimes.

Tout-Puissant told the court that he stole Apple PoS systems from an Apple store in Southlake, Tex., and from outside the building logged into the store's Wi-Fi network to issue gift cards with fake credits. Using Apple's Passbook application, he created QR codes for each gift card and sent screenshots to Ali, who then made purchases at Apple stores in New York using the fraudulent cards.

RiskPhysical SecurityMobile
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
6 Reasons Not to Pay Ransomware Attackers
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Zero-Day Vulnerability Discovered in Java Spring Framework
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer
HR Alone Can't Solve the Great Resignation
Ashley Gaare, President, SoftwareONE North America
Log4j Attacks Continue Unabated Against VMware Horizon Servers
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports