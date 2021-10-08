informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
Cyber Threats, Cyber Vulnerabilities: Assessing Your Attack Surface | Dark Reading Virtual Event | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
Quick Hits

Patch 'Immediately': Apache Issues Software Fix Amid Zero-Day Attacks

CISA reports it's seeing ongoing scanning for the flaws and expects the activity to accelerate.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 08, 2021

The Apache HTTP Server Project yesterday issued a new update to its server software to fix two flaws being exploited in the wild.

CISA, meanwhile, urged organizations to "patch immediately" ahead of the holiday weekend, as the agency expects the active ongoing scanning for the flaws it's seeing on the Internet to increase.

"CISA is also seeing ongoing scanning of vulnerable systems, which is expected to accelerate, likely leading to exploitation. CISA urges organizations to patch immediately if they haven’t already—this cannot wait until after the holiday weekend," the agency said in an advisory.

The new HTTP Server Version 2.4.51 addresses a path traversal flaw (CVE-2021-41773) and a remote code execution flaw (CVE-2021-42013) in Apache HTTP Server 2.4.49 and 2.4.50. 

It's been a tough month for Apache software, as researchers earlier this week reported they had seen misconfigured implementations of the Apache Airflow workflow platform exposing credentials and other sensitive data to the Internet. 

Read more here.

Recommended Reading:
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Windows 11 Available: What Security Pros Should Know
Kelly Sheridan, Senior Editor
7 Ways to Thwart Malicious Insiders
Steve Zurier, Contributing Writer
Law Enforcement Agencies Seize $375K in Ukraine Ransomware Bust
Steve Zurier, Contributing Writer
It's Time to Rethink Identity and Authentication
Hemen Vimadalal, CEO and Co-Founder of 1Kosmos
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events
White Papers
More White Papers
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports