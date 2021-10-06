informa
Amazon's Twitch Streaming Service Hacked, Sensitive Data Leaked

Attackers claim to have dumped Twitch source code, payment information, and unreleased gaming product plan online.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 06, 2021

Amazon's Twitch streaming service suffered a cyberattack this week in which attackers claim they grabbed some 126GB of data, including source code, payment details of content creators on the site, and a planned Amazon Game Studios product. 

The unknown attacker or attackers announced the hack on the infamous 4chan platform, noting the data leak was to "foster more disruption and competition" in online video streaming. Twitch tweeted confirmation of the attack today: "We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us."

Twitch, which livestreams video games and videos, was acquired by Amazon in 2014 for nearly $1 billion, CNBC reports. 

Read more here

