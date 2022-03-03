informa
Attacks/Breaches
article

8-Character Passwords Can Be Cracked in Less than 60 Minutes

Researchers say passwords with less than seven characters can be hacked "instantly."
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
March 03, 2022

Brute-force hacking can crack an eight-character password in less than one hour, according to Hive Systems.

In a new research published today, the security risk services firm says any password with less than seven characters can be brute-forced "instantly." Its findings show how more accessible and affordable cloud computing services make it simpler to crack passwords than two years ago, when the company showed that a relatively strong, eight-character password was crackable in eight hours. 

Password managers are the best bet for protecting passwords, according to Hive, which also found that a 12-character password created by a password manager could take some 3,000 years to brute-force crack. Hive also published a password table of its findings on password-character combinations and their vulnerabilities to brute-force hacks.

